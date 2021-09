KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Legends Towel 2021 is HERE! Get your 2021 memorial towel- featuring Coach Johnny Majors and Athletic Trainer Tim Kerin at the Johnny Majors Classic UT Football Game on Saturday, September 11!



For a $5 donation, you will provide 15 meals to our East Tennessee neighbors AND go home with a limited edition Legends Towel!

Learn more at secondharvesttn.org.