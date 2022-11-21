MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate an organization who achieves feeding over 200,000 East Tennesseans every year.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee first opened their doors in 1982 with the hope to end hunger all across the region. They do this with a variety of programs, volunteer opportunities, food pantries, and more.

In 1992, they created their Food Rescue program, which helped preserve food from being thrown away by grocery stores and restaurants.

They currently work with over 630 agencies such as schools and churches to provide food to anyone facing hunger. Their work stretches through 18 counties in East Tennessee, and in 2021 they distributed more than 22 million pounds of food within those areas.

They strive for excellence and achieve it through their volunteer efforts. Their Food for Kids program has been around for 17 years which provides bags of food for children needing something to eat when they are not in school. During Covid-19, Second Harvest saw a rise in food insecurity, yet, they not only survived but exceeded expectations. “We are continuing to succeed. We are working day in and day out to help everybody,” says Director of Development, Rachel Ellis.

For more information on how to get involved and learn more, visit their website.