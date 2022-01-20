KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank and Bank of America are teaming up to bring food to East Tennessee communities that are in need.

When Second Harvest Food Bank wanted to expand their operations and make their distribution service mobile, Bank of America stepped up in a big way to help them meet that goal. With a $200,000 donation from Bank of America, Second Harvest Food Bank now has the means to put their fresh pantry mobile distribution network into place. These new mobile distribution sites will be able to get more food to the communities in East Tennessee that are in need of support.

For more information on the great work being done visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website.