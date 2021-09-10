See how ‘Special Spaces’ is changing the lives of children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it can change their world. That’s where Special Spaces comes in. Special Spaces provides these children with a special space where they can not only sleep, but also play, heal and spend time away from the challenges of their illness. Whether they are dreaming of a princess castle, a butterfly bedroom, a pirate ship or a sports theme, we transform the child’s existing bedroom into a place that only he/she can imagine. A place for them just to be a kid!

We were honored to have Noah share his story with us. You can learn more about Special Spaces at specialspaces.org.