GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone and this week we feature the best views in the smokies with Anakeesta.

No trip to the Great Smoky Mountains would be complete without a visit to Anakeesta, where you can truly experience all of the magic of the mountains. From the moment you step into the Chondula or onto a Ridge Rambler Anakeesta surrounds you with the majesty of the Smoky Mountains. From a viewing tower that offers stunning 360 views of the smokies to the Skywalk that suspends adventures sixty feet above the ground, Anakeesta offers an experience until any other. After a day of enjoying the sites and attractions to be found throughout the park, you can relax with your family around a large campfire while enjoying food from one of Anakeesta various eateries offering delicious options that the whole family will enjoy.

For more information on dining, accommodations, and all of the epic adventures that can be found in the Great Smoky Mountains visit SeeMoreSmokies.com.