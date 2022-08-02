KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone from attractions, to accommodations, to the best dining the Smokies have to offer. Meet Puckett’s, a restaurant in Pigeon Forge that embodies the spirit of East Tennessee.

Whether you have a hankering for great Tennessee Bar-B-Que or your sweet tooth is calling out, there is something for everyone at Puckett’s Restaurant & Grocery. With a full bar and live music every Friday and Saturday night there is no better place to take a load off after a long day exploring the Smoky Mountains than Puckett’s where “Down Home Cooking” is more than just a motto, it is a way of life.

For more information or to plan your trip to the Great Smoky Mountains visit SeeMoreSmokies.com.