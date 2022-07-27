PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — If you’re looking for a unique dining experience, the Biblical Times Dinner Theater is family friendly and affordable.

“We pride ourselves as being the only uniquely Christian entertainment venue in Pigeon Forge,” said Kyle King, the general manager of the Pigeon Forge dinner theater.

The theater offers a show with a feast of “biblical proportions.”

While enjoying dinner, the cast sings a variety of Christian music, from Southern Gospel to contemporary worship, to classic hymns. Then, a dramatic production brings the Bible to life, highlighting figures such as Moses, Joseph, Elijah and, currently, the story of Ruth. Coming soon is the story of Peter!

The group puts extensive research into all their productions along with the council of trusted Bible scholars to ensure the stories are biblically sound.

The walls of the theater come to life with a visual experience that transports visitors back in time to ancient Israel.

