PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With so much to do at The Island at Pigeon Forge it can be a little daunting. The team at The Island and See More Smokies will give you a tour of this wonderful venue.

At The Island of Pigeon Forge you can spend a fun day out with your family enjoying your surroundings at this attraction located in the heart of Pigeon Forge. The Island is free to visit and offers free parking for guests, giving you the opportunity to taste what it has to offer before spending a single cent. But with such jaw-dropping attractions such as SkyFly: Soar America, The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, and The Island Ropes Course there are countless options that are fun for the whole family.

Has the excitement gotten you a bit hungry? No need to worries because The Island at Pigeon Forge has a variety of restaurants and eateries that has something for every palate. From Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to Margaritaville to the delicious Timberwood Grill, if your stomach starts to grumble there’s something to snack on around every corner.

For more information or to plan your next visit, head over to The Island at Pigeon Forge website.