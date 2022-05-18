GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Walk in the Woods offering so much more than guided hikes, including Camp Atagahi, a glamping experience nestled in the Smoky Mountains as we See More Smokies.

Entering their 24th season, A Walk in the Woods is well-known as the go-to source for a great hike in the Smoky Mountains. But now, the team at A Walk in the Woods has a glamping experience that allows you to experience the joy and beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains while having a few of a creature comforts of home. With stylish and rustic accommodations feet away from a bubbling stream there is no better way to relax than with a visit to Camp Atagahi. All of this information can also be found at SeeMoreSmokies.com.

For more information on glamping and guided hikes visit the A Walk in the Woods website.