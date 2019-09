GATLINGBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Getting stuck planning the perfect trip to the Great Smoky Mountains? Have no fear, this new web-based mobile app is here!

See More Smokies is set to launch on Tuesday, October 1st and will house all things fun in the Smoky Mountains. From lodging and bear sitings to dining and discounts, this new app has it all!

Set your calendars for October 1st, and make this the new place to manage all of your fun in the mountains with this digital tool.