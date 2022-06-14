KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On June 16th at at 6:30pm SEEED Knoxville will host their Juneteenth Block Party at the Greenhouse Cafe.

SEEED seeks to serve the young adults and largely marginalized community members in the greater Knoxville area by providing various pathways out of poverty. SEEED has a number of programs that further this mission: The Career Readiness Program, the Community Engagement Program, the Green Construction Program, and the Edible Forest Program.

The Juneteenth Block Party welcomes the East Tennessee community to explore the SEEED gardening project including the edible forest and how it helps to support food shortages throughout the community.

For more information visit the SEEED website.