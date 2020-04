KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – World War II Veteran Luke H. is celebrating the big 1-0-2 in quarantine.

His caretakers at Clover Hill Senior Living are asking the community to send birthday cards to him, as his family won’t be able to celebrate his big day, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cards can be mailed to Luke at 2317 US-411, Maryville, TN 37801.