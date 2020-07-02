Breaking News
Send senior citizens love through letters

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek is on a mission to send senior citizens love and appreciation through hand-written notes.

East Tennesseans can now write letters of encouragement to a senior in the greater East Tennessee area, that resides in an assisted living facility or nursing home, and promises to be delivered with love from the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek.

The drop-off location for these notes is located in the parking lot of Flemming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, located at 11287 Parkside Dr #14, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Notes can also be mailed directly to the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek at 11251 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934.

