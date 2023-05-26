KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Union County Seniors Center / Office of Aging is located in Maynardville, Tennessee.

The organization, which strives to help older adults, held a 1950’s prom in celebration of Older Americans Month. At the event, Melanie Dykes put together a wonderful event that included food, music, and awards. Plus, a king and queen were crowned!

The cool cats wore Pink Lady jackets and Greaser costumes as they went “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin'”(but they really just had some good wholesome fun!). Many of the senior citizens got up and danced the jitterbug, the swing, some rock and roll, and even a little boogie-woogie.

The Union County Seniors Center helps seniors with the following:

Congregate Meal Transportation

Information & Referral

Outreach

Telephone Reassurance

Visitation

Shopping Assistance/Errands

Health Education/Promotion/Screening

Physical Fitness

Recreation

Emergency Food Assistance

Medical Equipment Assistance

