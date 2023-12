KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) is now offering a transportation program to older adults ages 60 and up. SCHAS caregivers are great to help with one day surgeries, doctor appointments, shopping trips and even other needed appointments.

SCHAS offers this service in 16 counties in East Tennessee and is a 501c3 nonprofit.

To learn more, just visit their website.