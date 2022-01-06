KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Josh Coates of local restaurant Seoul Brothers gives a demonstration on his dish that will be featured at The Kitchen Link’s upcoming event “Diamonds and Dining”.

On January 21st The Press Room in Knoxville will transform for a night of elegance, camaraderie, and delicious food brought to you by Knoxville chefs. The “Diamonds & Dining” event will help support The Kitchen Link, a restaurant and food service support network that offers the Knoxville food scene a community space to grow their business. “Diamonds & Dining” will take place at The Press Room in Knoxville on January 21st, 2022 from 6-10pm. The Kitchen Link is still looking for sponsors for this event so if you want to get involved visit The Kitchen Link website.

This event is sponsored by: Professional Jewelers of Knoxville who will be auctioning jewelry items to support the cause, performances by Jeanine Fuller, with food provided by Kefi, Vida, Seoul Brothers, The Walnut Kitchen working with Simpson’s Meats, and dessert by personal chef Bryan McKee. For more information visit The Kitchen Link website or to reserve your tickets for this sure to be sold out event visit the events webpage.