KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking to enjoy some Korean food with a twist, Seoul Brothers is the place to visit inside of Marble City Market Food Hall. They serves Korean fusion food. Their menu features delicious dishes like the OG Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, Kimchi Fried Rice and Nacho Rinds, according to Marble City Market, but one item LETN wanted to highlight is their Bap Bowl.

It has jalapeno, cilantro, lime rice topped with choice of protein, mushrooms, Korean cucumbers, bean sprouts, kimchi, green onion, furikake and a sunny side up egg drizzled with Seoul sauce and spicy Bap sauce. The flavor is unlike any other in this dish and all they have to offer.

To taste it for yourself, visit Marble City Market Food Hall at 333 W. Depot Avenue. They are open 7 days a week from 11 am-9 pm, with Frank & George’s Bar staying open an hour later.

You can also visit Marble City’s website to place an order online.