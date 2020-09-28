KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month, and local advocates are planning two events to help raise awareness right here in East Tennessee.

Hydrocephalus is a condition where too much Cerebro-spinal fluid builds up in the ventricles and surrounding area of the brain. When this happens a “Shunt” is placed to drain fluid out of the head. Serious illness symptoms occur because of malfunctioning Shunts up to and including fatality in some cases. An average of 1 out of every 500 births are affected by Hydrocephalus with approximately 1 million of us living in America.

Two concerts are planned for later this year. For more information on upcoming events, visit the East Tennessee Music Scene Facebook page.