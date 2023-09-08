KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and The Middle Path wants to be there for you in your darkest times.

Everyone battles mental illness at some point in their lives and sometimes we think there is no way out of it. The Middle Path is here to say that there is a way out. No one has to battle mental illness by themselves. Offering Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), The Middle Path is an outpatient therapy program that helps everyone of all ages regain control of their lives.

For more information on The Middle Path, you can visit their website.