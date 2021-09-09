Sertoma’s ‘Celebrate Sound’ Walk Returns to Knoxville on September 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a hiatus in 2020, the Celebrate Sound Walk will return to UT Gardens on Sunday, September 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Greater Knoxville Sertoma Club, the one-mile walk aims to raise awareness of noise-induced hearing loss, as well as to raise much-needed funds to combat hearing loss and provide services to those in need.

Sixty percent of the proceeds from this year’s walk benefit three local organizations: University of Tennessee Speech and Audiology, Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs, and Hearing Foundation of East Tennessee. The remainder of the proceeds will fund nationally awarded grants and scholarships through Sertoma, Inc.

“The Celebrate Sound Walk is a premiere event in countless communities across the country, and we’re so proud to bring the walk back to Knoxville to provide education around hearing health and to offer support for these organizations that do so much for the hearing impaired,” said Don Holecek, a Sertoman serving as chair of this year’s event.

The family friendly event will feature fun and games, kids’ activities, refreshments, door prizes, and several educational opportunities and vendors dedicated to hearing health.

People can register to walk individually, create a walk team, or donate to the cause by visiting the Celebrate Sound Walk website. Participants can direct their donation to the organization of their choice by selecting it during the online registration process. Walkers are encouraged to follow along and share their walk experience on social media with #celebratesound.

Holecek added: “This walk is a lot of fun, but it also serves an important purpose by sharing the message that noise-induced hearing loss is permanent, but preventable. If a noise makes you feel uncomfortable, it’s probably too loud and could result in hearing damage. Our goal is to ‘celebrate sound’ by working together to preserve hearing.”