SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Walk, run, or jog in a relay that celebrates survivors and those who have lost their fight to cancer.

On Saturday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m. many are expected to come together and walk in solidarity with those and their loved ones affected by cancer. The relay will start in Downtown Sevierville on 125 Court Ave. The day will also feature food trucks, guest speakers, and live music.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a movement, a community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.

The American Cancer Society took over 500,000 phone calls to those seeking assistance and information on how to proceed when cancer has affected his or her life.

in over 35 years many across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action to save more lives from cancer and the Sevier County Relay for Life event is just one of many ways to do that.

For more information to register, visit their website.