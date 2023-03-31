SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local teacher is excited to bring more possibilities for education and learning with the help of a big pay day.

The Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) has officially concluded their annual Extreme Makeover Classroom Makeover.

Danielle Roderick, a 4th grade teacher at Catlettsburg Elementary School, has just won 27,500 dollars towards a classroom makeover of top resources and technology for her school.

Over the past 14 years, ORAU has dedicated their efforts to advocate for education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics all over East Tennessee with this classroom competition.

Roderick received $25,000 from ORAU and won the Viewer’s Choice cash prize of an additional $2500.

ORAU chose the Sevier County teacher, based off of her video submission that creatively shows off her students demonstrating the need for new STEM resources and programs.

For more information on ORAU and how they serve the community, visit their website.