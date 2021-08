SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – August 12 marks a very special day for one East Tennessee woman who is celebrating a century of life.

We would like to wish a happy birthday to Ms. Alice Reed who is now 100 years young. A birthday party will be held for Alice on Saturday, August 14 at Providence Baptist Church in Sevierville from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.