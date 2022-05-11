KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Established in 1989, the Tennessee Stage Company‘s newly renamed “Knoxville Shakespeare Program” has its inaugural performance “Kings & Crowns” at Mabry-Hazen House May 13th through the 15th.

With shows starting at 7pm on Friday and Saturday, and at 2pm on Sunday, East Tennesseans will have the opportunity to experience Shakespeare on the grounds of a historical piece of Knoxville’s rich past at Mabry-Hazen House. Once the home of a prestigious Knoxville family, Mabry-Hazen House is now a museum that houses a great deal of artifacts from bygone eras.

Which makes Mabry-Hazen House the perfect backdrop for the Tennessee Stage Company’s performance of “Kings & Crowns” a collection of pieces that will span Shakespeare’s many works. If you cannot attend this weekend’s performance, the Tennessee Stage Company will perform at the Ijams Nature Center in July. For tickets to this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s performance of “Kings & Crowns” visit the Tennessee Stage Company’s box office website.

For more information on the Tennessee Stage Company’s Knoxville Shakespeare Program and their performance schedule visit the Tennessee Stage Company website. For more information on the historic location visit the Mabry-Hazen House website.