KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shanna Snowden has a melodic sounds that resonates with listeners and is a reflection of her life’s journey.

Many artists try to delve into their own personal experiences when writing music. But few are able to communicate with the clarity and openness that permeates Shanna Snowden’s whimsical style. Being a member of the East Tennessee community is about so much more than music for Shanna, she has even opened up a local small business “The Hummingbird Cafe” that provides budding new artist a venue to experiment while listeners sip of hand crafted beverages and explore local visual art pieces.

For more information on Shanna Snowden’s music visit her Instagram page. For more information on her cafe visit The Hummingbird website.