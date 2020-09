KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Scott Whittaker shares a family- friendly, hibachi style dish right from your own home: lava rock steak.

Inspired by a piece of lava rock from Hawaii, Chef Scott said this can easily be replicated with a piece of granite, heated to approximately 500 degrees inside of the oven and a fire-resistant table top cooker, to put a twist on dinner at home.

Grab some ribeyes and fresh veggies to recreate this island-inspired dinner around the table with the family.