KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holidays are a season of giving, and you can give an adoptable pet a place to feel loved this holiday season.

This week, we met our Pet of the Week, “Willameena,” as our friend Cera Smith also discussed ways you can help out shelter animals, not just during the holidays, but all year long. She also offered some great advice for keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving.

Find more adoptable animals, and learn about the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s programs, at humanesocietytennessee.org.