KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Baby Shark, doo-doo, doo-doo.

Celebrate Shark Week by making some delicious and creative dishes with your young ones.

Head out to your nearest Food City location for all the ingredients you will need to make these Shark Attack Waffles.

You will need:

Waffles

Cool Whip

Blue dye

Use your blue dye and mix it in with your cool whip. If you are trying to limit sugar in your home, you can use cream cheese instead.

Spread your paste across a full waffle to create a wave-like texture. Cut one quarter off of another waffle to act as a shark tale and press down on your cool whip.

Enjoy.