Shaun Abbott & the Rowdy Gentleman to play at the International in November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Shaun Abbott and the Rowdy Gentleman stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to celebrate their tour coming back home to East Tennessee. You can catch Shaun Abbott and the Rowdy Gentlemen at The International Knoxville at 8:00 p.m.
Local News
-
- Rockwood Peewee football team dedicates championship game to boy with Leukemia
- 5 Tennessee players win big; jackpot won in New York and Iowa
- Knoxville's Jewish community saddened by mass shooting in Pittsburgh
- THP: Deer causes fatal crash in Lenoir City
- Section of South Central Street closing Monday for parking expansion
- Lawyer in popular Netflix series stops in Knoxville, talks problems in criminal justice system
- DOJ's Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force to focus on illegal prescriptions
National News
-
- The Latest: Pittsburgh Jewish community mourns victims
- The Latest: Trump dubs Steyer, bomb plot target, a 'lunatic'
- Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die
- Newsom's California business holdings could pose ethics bind
- Recreational pot measure has high interest in North Dakota
- Iowa, New York home to winning $688M Powerball tickets
- Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years