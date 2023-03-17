KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Shea Aesthetic Clinic visited Living East Tennessee in studio to today.

Shea Aesthetic Clinic is a full-service medical spa, where clients can undergo integrative beauty, skincare, and body treatments with a highly skilled medical professional. The clinic is centrally located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Shea Aesthetic Clinic proudly serves the communities of Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Karns, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Harriman, Powell, Wartburg, and Norris, Tennessee.

For people visiting the clinic, they can choose from an array of beauty treatments. Clients can undergo a host of innovative aesthetic treatments, including advanced facial treatments, HydraFacial, dermaplaning, chemical peels, waxing, and Juvéderm® and Botox® injections, to name a few.

The clinic also provides non-surgical, non-invasive treatments for skin tightening and rejuvenation, permanent fat loss, muscle building, body sculpting, laser hair removal, and photofacials with intense pulsed light (IPL), among others.

In May of 2020, the practice added the latest non-invasive technology to treat urinary incontinence.

The team says, “Our mission is for our patients to enjoy the process of enhancing their inherent, natural beauty by our provision of consistently safe, highest quality care in state-of-the-art aesthetic services. We want our patients to equate Shea Aesthetic Clinic with value and quality.”

The clinic has a staff of four estheticians, two registered nurses and a medical doctor, with more than 88 years of experience in the aesthetics industry.

Shairee Bass, the owner of Shea Aesthetic Clinic, says, “We love to help you reach your goals to look and feel your best! You are in good hands when you come to Shea!”

To learn more about about Shea Aesthetic Clinic, click here.