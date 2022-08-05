KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Help kids start off on the right foot.

Knoxville Area Urban League is gearing up for their 20th Annual Shoes for School Drive. On Saturday, August 6 more than 2,000 pairs of shoes will be give to children of all ages in the Knox County school system.

The KAUL also is supplying thousands of children with school supplies to help these kids enter the new school year off right.

The day will not only feature a school drive but other activities and resources including inflatables, food, and more.

On sight sponsors include Denark Construction, State Farm, Ham n’ Goodies, and more.

For more information on next year’s drive and to register your child for a new pair of shoes, visit the KAUL website.