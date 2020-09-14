Shoney’s hoping to brighten your day with the Sunrise Cheeseburger during GatlinBURGER Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Sixteen restaurants are being put to the test this week during the inaugural GatlinBURGER Week, as they compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

Shoney’s is hoping to bring some sunshine to your morning with the Sunshine Cheeseburger, which includes a ground beef patty topped with American Cheese, crispy bacon and a freshly cracked fried egg.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”