KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Paint the Town Purple week continues from July 31st to August 6th, and many businesses are getting involved to support the push to elevate the conversation around Alzheimer’s disease.

One cookie shop, Ham ‘N Goodys, has created a custom-made purple cookie. It’s their world-famous lemon cookie, with purple frosting. When you purchase a dozen, a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Currently, more than 120,000 Tennesseans are currently living with Alzheimer’s — a disease that has no cure.

To get a dozen of the purple cookie and learn more about Ham ‘N Goodys, check out their website.