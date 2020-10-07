Shop comfy, fall trends at Belk’s Annual Charity Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Comfy, fall separates are the big trend in women’s fashion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Belk is stocked up on these fall separates and encourages East Tennessee to come out and shop in support of local charities.

From Oct. 9- Oct. 11, customers will receive $10 off of their purchase, in addition to other in-store discounts, with no brand exclusions, for Belk’s Fall 2020 Charity Sale.

Here’s how it works:

-Buy a $5 ticket at the register.

-Receive $10 off your purchase.

-Benefit a local charity of choice.

-Enjoy all of your brand-new Belk finds.

Spread the word and shop Belk during the Belk Fall 2020 Charity Sale.

