KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The whole family can look their best with the help of Turkey Creek.

Located just off Parkside Drive, the shops at Turkey Creek are endless. They are your source for great dining, entertainment, and best of all–shopping.

You can find anything for any occasion at over 200 stores, especially for the Easter holiday.

Easter activities include eggs hunts, attending church, and outdoor crafts, all of which need the perfect look.

For women, many are looking for the best on-the-go Easter outfit, Lizard Thicket Boutique is the place to find just that. They cater to women of all ages and offer a wide variety of style, fashion, and trend.

Other women are heading to church and need a look that is classy, appropriate, and most of all, affordable. Find these looks at White House Black Market for all the latest looks in women’s fashion from age 25-50.

And, let’s not forget about the kids. JC Penny offers looks for the whole family, ensuring everyone is looking their best in their Sunday best. Easter activities are a must this time of year, including egg hunts, egg decorations, and fun crafts. JC Penny’s offers a wide selection of outfits that are stylish and comfortable.

Head over to Turkey Creek’s website for directions and store hours.