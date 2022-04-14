KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give an item a new home while supporting a great cause.

Goodwill Knoxville has been serving the Knoxville community since the 1970s. Their mission is to provide job training, work experiences, and career services to those who want to reach their full potential.

You can support Goodwill Knoxville various ways, including donating and shopping their consignment.

Hundreds of items are donated every week to Goodwill with all items being in mint and good condition. From home decor, apparel, shoes, and even books, Goodwill has something for everyone.

Easter is a busy time at Goodwill, keeping all 28 locations well stocked with spring inspired products and clothing.

Currently, they are celebrating 50 years of serving the Knoxville community, and are gearing up for a big celebration. On Thursday, May 5 enjoy their 50th Annual Meeting and Awards Breakfast. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online. This event goes back to support the good work and success Goodwill creates.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.