Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for rising seventh-grade students. Although immunizations are required for students entering preschool, kindergarten and seventh grade, department officials say many rising seventh grade students fall behind.

“This happens for several reasons, not the least of which is that kids tend to receive fewer annual checkups as they grow older,” KCHD Nursing Director Dena Mashburn said. “We wanted to offer this special clinic to help students get caught up on required and recommended vaccines and to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.”