KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CAC Mobile Meals’ Power of the Purse is returning next month, an event that raises money to help provide meals and safety checks to homebound seniors. Since starting Power of the Purse in 2019, CAC Mobile Meals has served more than 1,000 seniors.

On September 14th, the event will be held at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center. You can shop from a plethora of items, including purses, jewelry, amazing auction items, and delicious food and drinks. This year, they expect nearly 500 people to attend.

Additionally, Mobile Meals is collecting donations of new and like-new purses, jewelry, and silent auction items. If you have purses or silent auction items to donate, you can drop them off at several locations.

CAC Mobile Meals, an organization that fights to end food insecurity, has been helping adults in need who are 60 years old and older in Knox County.

Each week, over 100 volunteers deliver healthy, nutritious meals to more than 1,000 homebound seniors who are unable to cook, and have no one to prepare meals for them. With each meal delivery, seniors will also get a daily safety check, which allows seniors to remain safely in their homes.

To learn more about the CAC Mobile Meals and the Power of the Purse donation drop-off locations, check out their website.