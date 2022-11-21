KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers.

Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs.

The need for scrubs is going up while prices are too.

Second-hand clothing is a popular and easy way to save and shop smart, and you can now do the same with scrubs. Scrubs 360 is the only one of its kind in Knoxville that offers consigned scrubs and other medical equipment.

While many love shopping second-hand, its might be hard to imagine how safe and easy it is to do with scrubs. With the obvious notion that scrubs are seen in health compromising stations, one might wonder how safe it is.

Scrubs 360 ensures quality control with every item that comes through their doors.

All are encouraged to consign their mint condition scrubs, tennis-shoes, and even medical equipment. If an item you have consigned sells, Scrubs 360 gives their consigners a percentage of the sales from their donated pieces.

They carry scrubs for all sizes and medical fields and if you are lucky, you can even snag a specific school or department’s apparel. You can find school scrubs for LMU, UT Medical Center, Roane State, and so much more.

For more information on how to shop and sell, visit their Facebook page.