Shop the Maker City’s Holiday Marketplace for the Christmas season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maker City is kicking off the holiday season with incredible deals and steals from nearly 100 makers in East Tennessee.

From now through the end of December, East Tennesseans can support local businesses through the Holiday Maker Marketplace via Instagram.

Every Monday, shoppers can place a bid on the Maker City’s five featured items for the week. Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m. The bidder with the highest proposal gets to purchase the hand-crafted item and local makers keep 100 percent of the proceeds earned from the virtual auction.

The Maker City believes this is the perfect way to shop for holiday gifts, while supporting small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to support East Tennessee’s incredible makers, check out the Maker City Directory and sign up for the Maker City’s Newsletter!