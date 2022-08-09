KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 50 years in the making.

West Town Mall has hit a big milestone after opening its doors for the first time on August 2nd 1972. West Town Mall administration through a party to commemorate the big day and many came out to celebrate.

Food, drinks and a live DJ were there to make the evening standout. Mall goers were invited to join in, take home souvenirs, and even learn about the mall’s history. There was a memory wall where all were encouraged to write their fondest memories for all to read. Lease plans and historical pictures were also on-site for a younger demographic to learn about how West Town Mall came about.

West Town Mall is constantly expanding. Their 2 latest additions are the Regal Cinebarre Theatre and Dicks House of Sport. Both of these new attractions have attracted thousands of people to visit the mall everyday.

The mall is excited to see what the next 50 years will bring.