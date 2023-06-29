KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Everyone has had to deal with those stubborn zits, but what is the best way to handle them?

It is estimated that over 50 million people deal with common acne problems every year. Because of this, it is time to break down the way we should treat them.

Dermatology experts say that more than 80 percent of men and women pop their own pimples, but are we supposed to be taking matters into our own hands?

Many find poping their own zits relieving and therapeutic. TLC’s popular reality show, Dr. Pimple Popper, has over 15 million views on TikTok and over 30 billion views on YouTube.

“Popping your own pimples or watching someone else do it brings on a cathartic rush of satisfaction,” says The Dermatology Specialists.

While it is advised to let pimples go away naturally, there are ways to speed up the process. Dermatologists and trained estheticians use a technique called extraction, which should only be done in a sterile environment.

The first rule of thumb is to ensure your specific pimple is in the right state to be handled.

Your pimple must be showing signs of easy extraction meaning you can see a full whitehead. This means that your zit is close enough to the surface of your skin to be removed with little to no aftercare problems. If your pimple is still below the surface and displays itself as a bump, it is not ready and skincare experts will not attempt to remove it.

If you are needing to extract your own pimple, be sure to use clean hands and tools. If done wrong or when a pimple is not ready, you might develop scarring, bacterial infections, and more problems over time.

There are a variety of products to help alleviate the pain, swelling, and duration of a pimple. Pimple patches have become very popular and can be worn throughout the day and overnight. They lay over your stubborn zit absorbing excess oil and other bacteria from the area.

Local esthetician, Hannah Shelton, says it is also important to note where your acne forms, as it could lead be related to other health and wellness concerns.

“Different areas of the face can represent different imbalances within the body,” Shelton says.

Most people believe acne forms due to stress and puberty, but your zits can be trying to tell you something about your overall health.

Poor digestion, constipation, and even hormonal imbalances can cause those stubborn pimples.

