KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming Dolly Parton-inspired festival will have you looking the part for all the festivities.

The 3rd annual Rhinestone Fest will be held on Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 in The Old City. This 3-day festival is set to bring together local businesses, artists, musicians, and more who use their craft to pay homage to the Queen of Country.

Dolly Parton is known for many things, including her southern, chic glam. They say The Bigger the Hair, the Closer to God” and for the past several decades she has transformed her hair to emulate just that.

Many hairstylists are always finding ways to give you that very look with a modern twist.

Master Stylist at Culture Hair Studio is known for recreating infamous looks and he says he is up for anything.

“Most stylists would say their favorite part about doing hair is the ability to use a lot of product and create big volume,” he says.

With several Dolly-eras to choose from, Aaron knew he was the right man for the job.

In the heart of Downtown Knoxville, Culture Hair Studio is always trying to be innovative and creative for all occasions.

“We are truly a family here. We always lend a hand if someone needs it and do our best to make sure your experience is unforgettable.”

See below the process and finished look Tala and Kerjan will be rocking at Rhinestone Fest.

While you’re out and about exploring all things Rhinestone Fest, many vendors will be on site with various food, drinks, and more that you can buy.

ACF Jewelry, Knoxville’s first permanent jewlery shop, will be there to not only help you sparkle but also give you a good laugh too.

The store was created by metalsmith and local entrepreneur Caroline Farris in 2012. Farris created and trademarked her version of permanent jewelry, ACF Endless Chain™️, and started offering it to the public in 2018. You can wear your bling forever with her services.

Stop by their pop-up booth at the festival and you might also see more than you expected. Farris is expected to set up a dunking booth to take down the one and only villain in Dolly Parton’s life, Jolene (yuck!).

The “Dunk Jolene” booth will be onsite Saturday, June 3, and will be located along Jackson Ave. You can try out 3 tosses for $10 or 5 tosses for $15. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Visit their website for store hours and to make an appointment.