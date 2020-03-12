Show off your singing skills during the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Since 1912, the Girl Scouts of America have built continued to build up the next generation of female leaders.

Locally, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians celebrate this century-old history at the Girl Scout Museum at Daisy's Place. Stop in today to take a ride down memory lane and celebrate local Girl Scouts, who's leadership and dedication to the community, continues to make the world a better place.