Show off your singing skills during the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you have a soulful voice and a love for music, this next one is for you! It’s almost time for the 16th Annual Mountain Soul Vocal Competition. This unique competition honors the songwriting of Sevierville native Dolly Parton by encouraging contestants from across the nation to sing one of the more than 3,000 songs she has penned — in his or her own vocal style. Amanda Marr tells us more about how to enter the competition and give us the details about the registration deadline.

