LAFOLLETE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Shows Off festival will be held on Saturday, June 3 at the SGT Park in LaFollette.

This event is free to the public and gives talented people the opportunity to share thier craft with the public.

The day will be full of talented individuals who excel in art, music, and more, and will have the chance to display their work for you to see.

This year’s theme is “In it Toegther, Come Together.”

Founder, Sharon Chapman says she knew it was time to bring an event like this to Campbell County.

“People always say there is nothing to do and nothing to see in our county. I am here to show them that there is much to be celebrated,” she says.

Throughout the festival, you can enjoy a multicultural event including a historical society displaying early local settlers, art contest-all ages, a book fair, and free games for the children.

They are still looking to fill vendor space. Children who are looking to take part in the festival can enter for free.

“We want to show every person has some sort of talent whether art, music, handmade items, businesses/organizations, and more,” adds Chapman.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.