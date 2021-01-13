Show support through soups with Beardsley Farms’ annual “Snow Days” event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 13th Annual Snow Days fundraiser with Beardsley Community Farm is underway.
Six local restaurants will compete for the title of “best soup” in Knoxville, and it’s up to the community to decide who the lucky winner will be. To sample these soups at varying restaurants during the month of January, purchase soup tickets for each restaurant’s designated soup week:
Week 1 (January 11-17): Tako Taco and Emilia
Week 2 (January 18-24): Hen + Hoc and Good Golly Tamale
Week 3 (January 25-31): Landing House and Simpl.
In addition to soups, Beardsley Community Farm is showcasing items during its silent auction. Bid online and support this local farm in achieving their goal of $7,000 during one of its biggest fundraisers of the year!