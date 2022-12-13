SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of Santa’s workshop is in Sevierville this year and while all of Santa’s elves are working to get everything ready for Christmas, some humans are getting hit by the workshop’s shrink ray and it’s causing chaos.

At Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure, the not so traditional light show, takes drivers along a story adventure. With large art illustrations, special effects, and traditional lights, it’s a journey most are willing to take, even if they are smaller than usual.

Drivers hoping to visit Santa’s workshop at Soaky Mountain Waterpark will enter and are warned not to get in the way of the shrink ray. Upon entering drivers are asked to turn their radio to 91.3 to follow along with the story and music synced to the lights.

“We encourage people to drive through slowly since there is a storyline with the music in your vehicle, so typically we’d like you to spend 15-20 minutes to get through the show so you get the full story and the full effect,” Jason Roberts, the show manager said.

After each vehicle finish their journey to becoming a normal size again, families and other visitors can stop by the Christmas Village.

“It’s got your typical hot chocolate, funnel cakes and your food trucks. Santa also makes a visit here from time to time,” Roberts said.

So take the risk and enter a light filled dream at Soaky Mountain Waterpark to enjoy Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure, where everyone’s night will be merry and bright.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.