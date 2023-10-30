KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Shutters, Blinds & Tint has been serving the greater Knoxville area for 24 years, and they continue to expand in the Knoxville area.

Last year, they expanded to a Gallery dealer for Hunter Douglas, opening up a new showroom on Kingston Pike just east of Lovel Road that exhibits a whole variety of window treatments from Hunter Douglas and other window treatment companies. This Gallery gives customers a feel for the products, instead of looking at pictures and hoping they got the right treatment.

With over 75 years of experience in the window treatment industry, team members come to your home and help you every step of the way.

Find out more information on all the services provided by Tennessee Shutters, Blinds & Tint, just visit their website!