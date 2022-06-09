KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In recent news, abusive relationships have come to light with a notable case bringing nation-wide attention.

Toxic relationships come in various forms such as physical, sexual, financial, and even emotional abuse. The Knoxville Police Department’s Special Crime’s Unit and Family Justice Center are continuing to offer resources and aid to victims in these situations.

In 2021, KPD received 18,118 calls for domestic violence aid and service. That is 1 call in every 30 minutes.

Dr. David Kitts has been working within the Special Crimes Unit for quite sometime and says each case is never the same. He offers examples of what to look out for if you or someone you know might be involved in this type of relationships.

Dr. Kitts says majority of the time, abuse shows up as controlling, jealous, or isolating behavior. He also notes that there is a higher number of domestic abuse that exists, but is unfortunately unreported. Due to fear, rejection, embarrassment, and even a life-threatening situation many do not come forward with their abuse. Dr. Kitts says a big part of unreported domestic crimes happen with men.

We have recently seen an infamous man and woman accuse each other of abuse in open court. Men are not seen as victims and when they are put in compromising positions, staying silent is what the majority will do.

In 2022, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, entered a defamation trial based on an op-ed she wrote stating she was a “survivor of domestic abuse.” Depp sued Heard in open court for defamation, claiming he was in fact abused by her. After a 6-week trial, the jury ruled in favor of Depp stating that Heard and her legal defense did not have enough supporting evidence proving violence in their marriage.

Because of this, a bigger conversation of men in abusive relationships have come to the forefront of the conversation.

The Knoxville Police Department and Family Justice Center hope more women and even men come forward and seek help.

For more information and a full list of abusive relationship signs, visit the City of Knoxville’s website.

KPD Special Crimes Unit: 865-215-6810

Family Justice Center: 865-521-6336