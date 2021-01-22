Simple Brown Butter Biscuits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Is there anything better than a fresh, fluffy buttermilk biscuit? It’s comfort food at it’s best and compliments any meal or can stand alone.

But the perfect fluffy biscuit can be difficult to achieve. Biscuit making can be a little finicky – though worth the work. There is a faster alternative though – a biscuit that hits all the right notes with less work! Several of the Living East Tennessee team members separately discovered these “butter dip biscuits” and agree that they are life changing.

Today we’re taking the original recipe from “The Country Cook” and going one step further with brown butter. Brown butter can be used in baking and cooking when you want to further develop that nutty, rich buttery flavor. It pairs well with the tanginess of the buttermilk in these biscuits. It is a completely optional step – these biscuits are perfection either way!

Brown Butter Dip Biscuits



Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, browned*

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 ¾ cup buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°. Pour brown butter into an 8 x 8 glass baking dish.

In a mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients and stir to mix evenly. Add buttermilk and stir until loose, sticky dough forms. Add biscuit dough to the buttered baking dish. Some of the melted butter will come over the top of the dough – that’s to be expected and will just add to the buttery goodness. Use a knife to pre-cut the dough into 9 square pieces. Bake for 20-25 minutes on a center rack. Biscuits are done when the tops are golden and they spring back when pressed.

*Note: Browning the butter is an optional step. To brown, cut the butter into small even pieces and heat the butter in a small pan over medium heat. Stir as the butter starts to bubble and froth. As the bubbles clear, the milk solids will separate to the bottom of the pan and begin to darken. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Once the solids and liquid are a nice golden-brown color, remove from heat.